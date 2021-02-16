Repro India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.02 crore, down 63.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.02 crore in December 2020 down 63.13% from Rs. 62.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2020 down 327.96% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020 down 112% from Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2019.

Repro India shares closed at 370.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -33.48% over the last 12 months.