Repro India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.95 crore, down 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.95 crore in September 2019 down 0.3% from Rs. 99.25 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2019 up 6.92% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2019 up 14.38% from Rs. 10.36 crore in September 2018.

Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.68 in September 2018.

Repro India shares closed at 643.65 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.40% returns over the last 6 months and 14.51% over the last 12 months.