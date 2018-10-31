Repro India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.25 crore, Up 42.7% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are: Net Sales at Rs 99.25 crore in September 2018 Up 42.7% from Rs. 69.55 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2018 Up 111.82% from Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in September 2018 Up 2.37% from Rs. 10.12 crore in September 2017. Repro India EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.68 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2017. Repro India shares closed at 584.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.39% over the last 12 months. Repro India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 96.50 94.09 68.04 Other Operating Income 2.75 2.79 1.51 Total Income From Operations 99.25 96.88 69.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 59.41 66.37 41.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.28 -10.38 -3.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.21 7.79 7.83 Depreciation 3.73 3.72 3.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.57 22.57 26.20 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.61 6.82 -5.64 Other Income 0.02 0.04 12.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.63 6.86 6.59 Interest 2.29 2.86 4.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.34 4.00 2.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.34 4.00 2.33 Tax -1.04 -1.33 -0.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.38 5.33 2.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.38 5.33 2.54 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.38 5.33 2.54 Equity Share Capital 11.50 11.50 10.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.68 4.64 2.33 Diluted EPS 4.68 4.64 2.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.68 4.64 2.33 Diluted EPS 4.68 4.64 2.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 31, 2018 02:48 pm