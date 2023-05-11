Repro India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.05 crore, up 29.15% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 121.05 105.09 93.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 121.05 105.09 93.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 66.30 65.71 47.60 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.60 -10.11 3.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.38 9.76 11.28 Depreciation 6.40 6.04 6.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.29 27.95 28.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.28 5.74 -3.58 Other Income 0.45 0.08 0.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.73 5.82 -2.91 Interest 2.74 2.75 2.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.99 3.07 -5.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.99 3.07 -5.58 Tax -0.07 -- -0.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.06 3.07 -4.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.06 3.07 -4.68 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.06 3.07 -4.68 Equity Share Capital 12.73 12.73 12.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.97 2.41 -3.68 Diluted EPS 3.96 2.40 -3.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.97 2.41 -3.68 Diluted EPS 3.96 2.40 -3.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited