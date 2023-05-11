Repro India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.05 crore, up 29.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:Net Sales at Rs 121.05 crore in March 2023 up 29.15% from Rs. 93.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2023 up 208.12% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2023 up 247.17% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022.
Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.
|Repro India shares closed at 409.35 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 0.27% over the last 12 months.
|Repro India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.05
|105.09
|93.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.05
|105.09
|93.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.30
|65.71
|47.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.60
|-10.11
|3.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.38
|9.76
|11.28
|Depreciation
|6.40
|6.04
|6.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.29
|27.95
|28.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.28
|5.74
|-3.58
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.08
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.73
|5.82
|-2.91
|Interest
|2.74
|2.75
|2.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.99
|3.07
|-5.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.99
|3.07
|-5.58
|Tax
|-0.07
|--
|-0.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.06
|3.07
|-4.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.06
|3.07
|-4.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.06
|3.07
|-4.68
|Equity Share Capital
|12.73
|12.73
|12.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.97
|2.41
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|3.96
|2.40
|-3.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.97
|2.41
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|3.96
|2.40
|-3.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited