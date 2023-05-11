English
    Repro India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.05 crore, up 29.15% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:Net Sales at Rs 121.05 crore in March 2023 up 29.15% from Rs. 93.73 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2023 up 208.12% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2023 up 247.17% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022.
    Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.Repro India shares closed at 409.35 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 0.27% over the last 12 months.
    Repro India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.05105.0993.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.05105.0993.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.3065.7147.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.60-10.113.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.389.7611.28
    Depreciation6.406.046.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2927.9528.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.285.74-3.58
    Other Income0.450.080.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.735.82-2.91
    Interest2.742.752.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.993.07-5.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.993.07-5.58
    Tax-0.07---0.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.063.07-4.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.063.07-4.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.063.07-4.68
    Equity Share Capital12.7312.7312.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.972.41-3.68
    Diluted EPS3.962.40-3.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.972.41-3.68
    Diluted EPS3.962.40-3.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 11, 2023 01:22 pm