Repro India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.73 crore, up 86.78% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.73 crore in March 2022 up 86.78% from Rs. 50.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022 up 25.62% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2021.

Repro India shares closed at 389.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.25% over the last 12 months.

Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.73 68.25 50.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.73 68.25 50.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.60 42.18 22.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.28 -6.78 2.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.28 9.23 6.96
Depreciation 6.98 6.87 6.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.17 20.65 14.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.58 -3.90 -3.51
Other Income 0.67 0.05 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.91 -3.85 -3.34
Interest 2.67 2.58 3.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.58 -6.43 -6.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.58 -6.43 -6.45
Tax -0.90 0.06 -0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.68 -6.49 -5.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.68 -6.49 -5.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.68 -6.49 -5.92
Equity Share Capital 12.71 12.71 12.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.68 -5.14 -4.90
Diluted EPS -3.68 -5.07 -4.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.68 -5.14 -4.90
Diluted EPS -3.68 -5.07 -4.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:51 pm
