Repro India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.73 crore, up 86.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.73 crore in March 2022 up 86.78% from Rs. 50.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022 up 25.62% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2021.

Repro India shares closed at 389.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.25% over the last 12 months.