Repro India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.73 crore, up 86.78% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.73 crore in March 2022 up 86.78% from Rs. 50.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022 up 25.62% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2021.
Repro India shares closed at 389.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.25% over the last 12 months.
|Repro India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.73
|68.25
|50.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.73
|68.25
|50.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.60
|42.18
|22.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.28
|-6.78
|2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.28
|9.23
|6.96
|Depreciation
|6.98
|6.87
|6.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.17
|20.65
|14.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.58
|-3.90
|-3.51
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.05
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-3.85
|-3.34
|Interest
|2.67
|2.58
|3.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.58
|-6.43
|-6.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.58
|-6.43
|-6.45
|Tax
|-0.90
|0.06
|-0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.68
|-6.49
|-5.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.68
|-6.49
|-5.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.68
|-6.49
|-5.92
|Equity Share Capital
|12.71
|12.71
|12.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-5.14
|-4.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-5.07
|-4.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-5.14
|-4.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-5.07
|-4.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
