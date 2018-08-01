Repro India consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 96.88 crore

Repro India has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 96.88 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Repro India has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 96.88 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 70.32 crore and net profit was Rs 2.42 crore. Repro India shares closed at 717.00 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months. Repro India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 94.09 85.65 68.92 Other Operating Income 2.79 1.57 1.40 Total Income From Operations 96.88 87.22 70.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 66.37 36.89 33.97 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.38 11.55 5.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.79 14.10 8.26 Depreciation 3.72 2.60 3.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.57 15.65 23.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.82 6.43 -3.78 Other Income 0.04 3.13 9.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.86 9.56 5.98 Interest 2.86 2.16 3.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.00 7.41 2.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.00 7.41 2.21 Tax -1.33 -0.87 -0.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.33 8.28 2.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.33 8.28 2.42 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.33 8.28 2.42 Equity Share Capital 11.50 11.50 10.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.64 7.20 2.32 Diluted EPS 4.64 7.20 2.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.64 7.20 2.32 Diluted EPS 4.64 7.20 2.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:40 pm