Repro India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.09 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:Net Sales at Rs 105.09 crore in December 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 68.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2022 up 147.29% from Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in December 2022 up 292.72% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.
Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in December 2021. Repro India shares closed at 357.50 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -28.26% over the last 12 months.
Repro India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations105.0990.3568.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations105.0990.3568.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials65.7153.0942.18
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.11-7.24-6.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.769.509.23
Depreciation6.045.966.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.9526.0520.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.742.99-3.90
Other Income0.080.290.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.823.28-3.85
Interest2.752.842.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.070.44-6.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.070.44-6.43
Tax----0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.070.44-6.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.070.44-6.49
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.070.44-6.49
Equity Share Capital12.7312.7112.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.410.35-5.14
Diluted EPS2.400.35-5.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.410.35-5.14
Diluted EPS2.400.35-5.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Repro India #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2023 11:00 pm