Repro India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.09 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 105.09 90.35 68.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 105.09 90.35 68.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 65.71 53.09 42.18 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.11 -7.24 -6.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.76 9.50 9.23 Depreciation 6.04 5.96 6.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 27.95 26.05 20.65 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.74 2.99 -3.90 Other Income 0.08 0.29 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.82 3.28 -3.85 Interest 2.75 2.84 2.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.07 0.44 -6.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.07 0.44 -6.43 Tax -- -- 0.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.07 0.44 -6.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.07 0.44 -6.49 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.07 0.44 -6.49 Equity Share Capital 12.73 12.71 12.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.41 0.35 -5.14 Diluted EPS 2.40 0.35 -5.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.41 0.35 -5.14 Diluted EPS 2.40 0.35 -5.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited