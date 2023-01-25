Repro India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.09 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:Net Sales at Rs 105.09 crore in December 2022 up 53.98% from Rs. 68.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2022 up 147.29% from Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in December 2022 up 292.72% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.
Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in December 2021.
|Repro India shares closed at 357.50 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -28.26% over the last 12 months.
|Repro India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.09
|90.35
|68.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.09
|90.35
|68.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.71
|53.09
|42.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.11
|-7.24
|-6.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.76
|9.50
|9.23
|Depreciation
|6.04
|5.96
|6.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.95
|26.05
|20.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.74
|2.99
|-3.90
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.29
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.82
|3.28
|-3.85
|Interest
|2.75
|2.84
|2.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.07
|0.44
|-6.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.07
|0.44
|-6.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.07
|0.44
|-6.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.07
|0.44
|-6.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.07
|0.44
|-6.49
|Equity Share Capital
|12.73
|12.71
|12.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|0.35
|-5.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.40
|0.35
|-5.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|0.35
|-5.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.40
|0.35
|-5.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited