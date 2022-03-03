Repro India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.25 crore, up 95.96% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.25 crore in December 2021 up 95.96% from Rs. 34.83 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2021 up 35.06% from Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021 up 525.35% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.
Repro India shares closed at 434.45 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
|Repro India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.25
|63.33
|34.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.25
|63.33
|34.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.18
|28.14
|19.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.78
|2.67
|-2.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.23
|8.68
|6.06
|Depreciation
|6.87
|6.46
|6.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.65
|20.65
|12.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.90
|-3.28
|-7.87
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.11
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.85
|-3.17
|-7.61
|Interest
|2.58
|2.82
|3.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.43
|-5.99
|-10.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.43
|-5.99
|-10.98
|Tax
|0.06
|0.06
|-0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.49
|-6.06
|-10.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.49
|-6.06
|-10.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.49
|-6.06
|-10.00
|Equity Share Capital
|12.71
|12.09
|12.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.14
|-5.01
|-8.27
|Diluted EPS
|-5.07
|-5.01
|-8.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.14
|-5.01
|-8.27
|Diluted EPS
|-5.07
|-5.01
|-8.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
