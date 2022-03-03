Repro India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.25 crore, up 95.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.25 crore in December 2021 up 95.96% from Rs. 34.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2021 up 35.06% from Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021 up 525.35% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

Repro India shares closed at 434.45 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)