App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Filpkart or Amazon: Who won the festive season war?

The festive season face-off between Amazon India and Flipkart is the biggest annual showdown in the Indian e-commerce space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

E-commerce giants Amazon India and Flipkart have reported stellar festive season sales in October as revenues jumped three-fold compared to other months.

The festive season face-off between the two companies is the biggest annual showdown in the Indian e-commerce space and commences the race as to who would emerge as the market leader in subsequent quarters.

Watch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Priyanka Sahay as they reveal the winner of the 2018 festive season.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 05:10 pm

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.