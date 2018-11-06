Reporter's Take | Filpkart or Amazon: Who won the festive season war?

E-commerce giants Amazon India and Flipkart have reported stellar festive season sales in October as revenues jumped three-fold compared to other months.

The festive season face-off between the two companies is the biggest annual showdown in the Indian e-commerce space and commences the race as to who would emerge as the market leader in subsequent quarters.

