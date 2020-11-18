Repco Home Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 347.97 crore, up 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.97 crore in September 2020 up 4.91% from Rs. 331.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.80 crore in September 2020 down 19.68% from Rs. 100.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 320.75 crore in September 2020 up 2.26% from Rs. 313.66 crore in September 2019.

Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.92 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.08 in September 2019.

Repco Home shares closed at 247.65 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 133.74% returns over the last 6 months and -13.17% over the last 12 months.