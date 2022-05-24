Repco Home Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.27 crore, down 4.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.27 crore in March 2022 down 4.47% from Rs. 333.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.03 crore in March 2022 down 33.5% from Rs. 63.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.55 crore in March 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 278.36 crore in March 2021.

Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.10 in March 2021.

Repco Home shares closed at 156.35 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.92% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.