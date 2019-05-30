Repco Home Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.71 crore in March 2019 up 8.64% from Rs. 283.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.52 crore in March 2019 down 9.01% from Rs. 56.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.11 crore in March 2019 up 14.38% from Rs. 248.40 crore in March 2018.

Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.05 in March 2018.

Repco Home shares closed at 405.90 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.88% over the last 12 months.