    Repco Home Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.48 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repco Home Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 364.48 crore in June 2023 up 20.56% from Rs. 302.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.09 crore in June 2023 up 43.53% from Rs. 62.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.38 crore in June 2023 up 28.72% from Rs. 253.55 crore in June 2022.

    Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.92 in June 2022.

    Repco Home shares closed at 334.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.79% returns over the last 6 months and 119.95% over the last 12 months.

    Repco Home Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations364.48340.31302.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations364.48340.31302.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7023.7220.28
    Depreciation4.043.834.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.977.9323.71
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4510.279.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.32294.56244.73
    Other Income2.023.424.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.34297.98249.41
    Interest202.59185.59165.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.75112.3984.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax119.75112.3984.10
    Tax30.6630.2922.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.0982.1062.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.0982.1062.07
    Equity Share Capital62.5662.5662.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2413.129.92
    Diluted EPS14.2413.129.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2413.129.92
    Diluted EPS14.2413.129.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

