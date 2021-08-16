Repco Home Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 320.11 crore, down 5.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.11 crore in June 2021 down 5.21% from Rs. 337.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.12 crore in June 2021 down 49.81% from Rs. 64.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.54 crore in June 2021 down 25.77% from Rs. 299.78 crore in June 2020.

Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.23 in June 2020.

Repco Home shares closed at 327.65 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.90% returns over the last 6 months and 149.35% over the last 12 months.