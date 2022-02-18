Repco Home Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 321.89 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.89 crore in December 2021 down 9.23% from Rs. 354.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2021 down 60.46% from Rs. 79.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.95 crore in December 2021 down 29.95% from Rs. 311.12 crore in December 2020.

Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.72 in December 2020.

Repco Home shares closed at 231.95 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)