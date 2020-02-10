Repco Home Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 340.02 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.02 crore in December 2019 up 11.94% from Rs. 303.75 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.70 crore in December 2019 up 25.27% from Rs. 55.64 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.57 crore in December 2019 up 16.78% from Rs. 261.66 crore in December 2018.

Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 11.14 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.92 in December 2018.

Repco Home shares closed at 346.90 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.98% returns over the last 6 months and -11.61% over the last 12 months.