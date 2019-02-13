Repco Home Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 303.75 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.75 crore in December 2018 up 9.47% from Rs. 277.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.64 crore in December 2018 up 14.77% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.66 crore in December 2018 up 10.31% from Rs. 237.20 crore in December 2017.

Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 8.92 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.75 in December 2017.

Repco Home shares closed at 369.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.21% returns over the last 6 months and -37.59% over the last 12 months.