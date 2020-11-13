PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Repco Home Finance reports standalone Q2 net profit at Rs 80.80 crore

The total income on a standalone basis for the quarter under review was at Rs 350.22 crore compared to Rs 335.53 crore the same period last fiscal.

Repco Home Finance on November 13 said it has clocked standalone profit of Rs 80.80 crore said it has clocked standalone profit of Rs 80.80 crore during the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

The city-based company had registered net profit of Rs 100.60 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. For the half-year ending September 30, 2020, standalone net profit stood at Rs 144.80 crore against Rs162.95 crore registered a year ago, Repco Home Finance said in a BSE filing.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2020, the standalone total income grew to Rs 692.14 crore from Rs 663.97 crore registered during the corresponding period last fiscal.
