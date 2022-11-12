Repco Home Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore, down 4.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore in September 2022 down 4.79% from Rs. 329.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.74 crore in September 2022 down 19.28% from Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.88 crore in September 2022 down 8.35% from Rs. 292.28 crore in September 2021.

Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.81 in September 2021.

Repco Home shares closed at 235.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.55% over the last 12 months.