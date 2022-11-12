 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Repco Home Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore, down 4.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repco Home Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore in September 2022 down 4.79% from Rs. 329.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.74 crore in September 2022 down 19.28% from Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.88 crore in September 2022 down 8.35% from Rs. 292.28 crore in September 2021.

Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.81 in September 2021.

Repco Home shares closed at 235.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.55% over the last 12 months.

Repco Home Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.12 302.32 329.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.12 302.32 329.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.09 20.28 18.34
Depreciation 3.34 4.14 3.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 18.76 23.71 16.91
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.85 9.46 6.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 261.08 244.73 284.70
Other Income 3.46 4.68 4.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.54 249.41 289.28
Interest 169.18 165.31 174.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.36 84.10 114.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.36 84.10 114.93
Tax 24.21 22.03 29.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.15 62.07 85.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.15 62.07 85.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.41 11.45 0.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.74 73.52 86.40
Equity Share Capital 62.56 62.56 62.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.15 11.75 13.81
Diluted EPS 11.15 11.75 13.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.15 11.75 13.81
Diluted EPS 11.15 11.75 13.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
