    Repco Home Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore, down 4.79% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repco Home Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore in September 2022 down 4.79% from Rs. 329.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.74 crore in September 2022 down 19.28% from Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.88 crore in September 2022 down 8.35% from Rs. 292.28 crore in September 2021.

    Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.81 in September 2021.

    Repco Home shares closed at 235.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.55% over the last 12 months.

    Repco Home Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations314.12302.32329.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations314.12302.32329.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0920.2818.34
    Depreciation3.344.143.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies18.7623.7116.91
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.859.466.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax261.08244.73284.70
    Other Income3.464.684.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax264.54249.41289.28
    Interest169.18165.31174.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.3684.10114.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.3684.10114.93
    Tax24.2122.0329.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.1562.0785.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.1562.0785.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.4111.450.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.7473.5286.40
    Equity Share Capital62.5662.5662.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1511.7513.81
    Diluted EPS11.1511.7513.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1511.7513.81
    Diluted EPS11.1511.7513.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm