Repco Home Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 329.92 crore, down 5.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.92 crore in September 2021 down 5.19% from Rs. 347.97 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2021 up 3.39% from Rs. 83.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.28 crore in September 2021 down 8.88% from Rs. 320.75 crore in September 2020.

Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 13.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.36 in September 2020.

Repco Home shares closed at 293.40 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.60% returns over the last 6 months and 33.94% over the last 12 months.