Repco Home Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 340.31 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.31 crore in March 2023 up 6.92% from Rs. 318.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.98 crore in March 2023 up 106.59% from Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.81 crore in March 2023 up 31.48% from Rs. 229.55 crore in March 2022.

Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 13.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in March 2022.

Repco Home shares closed at 224.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and 61.28% over the last 12 months.