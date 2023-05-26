English
    Repco Home Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 340.31 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repco Home Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 340.31 crore in March 2023 up 6.92% from Rs. 318.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.98 crore in March 2023 up 106.59% from Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.81 crore in March 2023 up 31.48% from Rs. 229.55 crore in March 2022.

    Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 13.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in March 2022.

    Repco Home shares closed at 224.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and 61.28% over the last 12 months.

    Repco Home Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations340.31326.99318.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations340.31326.99318.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7222.8023.06
    Depreciation3.833.663.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies7.931.1561.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2713.3410.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax294.56286.04220.18
    Other Income3.423.865.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax297.98289.90226.14
    Interest185.59180.99167.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.39108.9158.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax112.39108.9158.16
    Tax30.2928.1516.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.1080.7642.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.1080.7642.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.882.41-1.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.9883.1740.65
    Equity Share Capital62.5662.5662.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4213.296.50
    Diluted EPS13.4213.296.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4213.296.50
    Diluted EPS13.4213.296.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:37 pm