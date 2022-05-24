 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Repco Home Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.27 crore, down 4.47% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repco Home Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 318.27 crore in March 2022 down 4.47% from Rs. 333.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2022 down 37.46% from Rs. 65.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.55 crore in March 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 278.36 crore in March 2021.

Repco Home EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.39 in March 2021.

Repco Home shares closed at 156.35 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.92% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.

Repco Home Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 318.27 321.89 333.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 318.27 321.89 333.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.06 21.11 18.58
Depreciation 3.41 3.39 3.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 61.30 76.51 29.24
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.32 9.88 14.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.18 211.00 267.84
Other Income 5.96 3.56 7.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 226.14 214.56 275.03
Interest 167.98 171.86 185.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.16 42.70 89.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.16 42.70 89.56
Tax 16.13 11.23 26.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.03 31.47 63.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.03 31.47 63.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.38 3.29 1.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.65 34.76 65.00
Equity Share Capital 62.56 62.56 62.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 5.56 10.39
Diluted EPS 6.50 5.56 10.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 5.56 10.39
Diluted EPS 6.50 5.56 10.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
