Repco Home Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.48 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.48 crore in June 2023 up 20.56% from Rs. 302.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.44 crore in June 2023 up 29.82% from Rs. 73.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.38 crore in June 2023 up 28.72% from Rs. 253.55 crore in June 2022.

Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 15.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.75 in June 2022.

Repco Home shares closed at 334.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.79% returns over the last 6 months and 119.95% over the last 12 months.