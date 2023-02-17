 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Repco Home Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.99 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repco Home Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 326.99 crore in December 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 321.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.17 crore in December 2022 up 139.27% from Rs. 34.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.56 crore in December 2022 up 34.69% from Rs. 217.95 crore in December 2021.

Repco Home Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 326.99 314.12 321.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 326.99 314.12 321.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.80 21.09 21.11
Depreciation 3.66 3.34 3.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.15 18.76 76.51
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.34 9.85 9.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.04 261.08 211.00
Other Income 3.86 3.46 3.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.90 264.54 214.56
Interest 180.99 169.18 171.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.91 95.36 42.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.91 95.36 42.70
Tax 28.15 24.21 11.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.76 71.15 31.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.76 71.15 31.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.41 -1.41 3.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.17 69.74 34.76
Equity Share Capital 62.56 62.56 62.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.29 11.15 5.56
Diluted EPS 13.29 11.15 5.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.29 11.15 5.56
Diluted EPS 13.29 11.15 5.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited