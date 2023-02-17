Repco Home Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.99 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.99 crore in December 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 321.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.17 crore in December 2022 up 139.27% from Rs. 34.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.56 crore in December 2022 up 34.69% from Rs. 217.95 crore in December 2021.