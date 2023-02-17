English
    Repco Home Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.99 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repco Home Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 326.99 crore in December 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 321.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.17 crore in December 2022 up 139.27% from Rs. 34.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.56 crore in December 2022 up 34.69% from Rs. 217.95 crore in December 2021.

    Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 13.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.56 in December 2021.

    Repco Home shares closed at 214.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.98% returns over the last 6 months and -9.66% over the last 12 months.

    Repco Home Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations326.99314.12321.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations326.99314.12321.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8021.0921.11
    Depreciation3.663.343.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.1518.7676.51
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.349.859.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.04261.08211.00
    Other Income3.863.463.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax289.90264.54214.56
    Interest180.99169.18171.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.9195.3642.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.9195.3642.70
    Tax28.1524.2111.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.7671.1531.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.7671.1531.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.41-1.413.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.1769.7434.76
    Equity Share Capital62.5662.5662.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2911.155.56
    Diluted EPS13.2911.155.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2911.155.56
    Diluted EPS13.2911.155.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

