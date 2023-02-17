Repco Home Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.99 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.99 crore in December 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 321.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.17 crore in December 2022 up 139.27% from Rs. 34.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.56 crore in December 2022 up 34.69% from Rs. 217.95 crore in December 2021.

Repco Home EPS has increased to Rs. 13.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.56 in December 2021.

Repco Home shares closed at 214.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.98% returns over the last 6 months and -9.66% over the last 12 months.