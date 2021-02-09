MARKET NEWS

Renuka Sugars posts Rs 141 crore net loss in December quarter

Total income in the third quarter of the current financial year increased to Rs 1,398.6 crore from Rs 1,003.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI
February 09, 2021 / 08:59 PM IST
 
 
Shree Renuka Sugars on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 141.2 crore for the quarter ended December on higher expenses. It had posted a net loss of Rs 208.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the third quarter of the current financial year increased to Rs 1,398.6 crore from Rs 1,003.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRSL) is one of the largest sugar manufacturers and refiners in India. It is present across sugar, ethanol, co-generation, trading and engineering segments. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRSL) is one of the largest sugar manufacturers and refiners in India.

SRSL is a subsidiary of Wilmar Sugar Holdings, Singapore (subsidiary of Wilmar International, Asia's leading agribusiness group).
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Results #Shree Renuka Sugars
first published: Feb 9, 2021 08:59 pm

