 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ReNew Energy Global Plc loss narrows to Rs 401 crore in Q3

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

"Net loss for Q3 FY23 was Rs 4,013 million (USD 49 million) compared to a net loss of Rs 6,384 million (USD 77 million) for Q3 FY22," a company statement said.

ReNew Energy Global Plc on Friday said that its loss has narrowed to Rs 401.3 crore in the December 2022 quarter from Rs 638.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Net loss for Q3 FY23 was Rs 4,013 million (USD 49 million) compared to a net loss of Rs 6,384 million (USD 77 million) for Q3 FY22," a company statement said.

Total income (or total revenue) in the third quarter of FY23 was Rs 16,077 million or Rs 1,607.7 crore (USD 194 million), up 19.4 per cent compared to the same quarter of FY22, it stated.

Net loss during the first nine months of FY23 (April-December 2022) also shrank to Rs 510.3 crore (USD 62 million) compared Rs 1,257.3 loss (USD 152 million) in the same period a year ago.