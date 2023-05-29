Renaissance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.76 crore, down 8.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 305.76 crore in March 2023 down 8.99% from Rs. 335.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 297.04% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 up 9.15% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2022.
Renaissance shares closed at 85.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.
|Renaissance Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.76
|437.81
|335.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.76
|437.81
|335.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|178.36
|189.57
|226.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|69.72
|28.82
|58.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.65
|133.96
|-1.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.61
|12.27
|10.63
|Depreciation
|3.42
|3.08
|3.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.75
|50.37
|35.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.56
|19.75
|3.24
|Other Income
|1.19
|0.39
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.74
|20.14
|3.47
|Interest
|5.94
|5.52
|3.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.19
|14.62
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.19
|14.62
|0.16
|Tax
|0.29
|3.06
|-1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.49
|11.56
|1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.49
|11.56
|1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|18.88
|18.88
|18.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|1.23
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|1.21
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|1.23
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|1.21
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited