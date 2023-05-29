English
    Renaissance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.76 crore, down 8.99% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.76 crore in March 2023 down 8.99% from Rs. 335.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 297.04% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 up 9.15% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2022.

    Renaissance shares closed at 85.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.

    Renaissance Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.76437.81335.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.76437.81335.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials178.36189.57226.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.7228.8258.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.65133.96-1.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6112.2710.63
    Depreciation3.423.083.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.7550.3735.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.5619.753.24
    Other Income1.190.390.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7420.143.47
    Interest5.945.523.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.1914.620.09
    Exceptional Items----0.07
    P/L Before Tax-2.1914.620.16
    Tax0.293.06-1.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.4911.561.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.4911.561.26
    Equity Share Capital18.8818.8818.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.261.230.68
    Diluted EPS-0.261.210.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.261.230.68
    Diluted EPS-0.261.210.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

