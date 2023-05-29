Renaissance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.76 crore, down 8.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.76 crore in March 2023 down 8.99% from Rs. 335.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 297.04% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 up 9.15% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2022.

Renaissance shares closed at 85.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.