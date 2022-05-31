 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Renaissance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.94 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 335.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 283.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 75.93% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2022 down 36.86% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021.

Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2021.

Renaissance shares closed at 663.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and 32.32% over the last 12 months.

Renaissance Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 335.94 483.36 283.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 335.94 483.36 283.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 226.88 241.45 213.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.41 32.72 17.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.61 128.73 7.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.63 11.97 6.89
Depreciation 3.09 2.96 3.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.31 39.05 28.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.24 26.48 6.64
Other Income 0.24 0.43 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.47 26.91 6.73
Interest 3.38 3.24 2.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 23.67 4.25
Exceptional Items 0.07 -0.01 0.10
P/L Before Tax 0.16 23.66 4.35
Tax -1.10 10.24 -0.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.26 13.41 5.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.26 13.41 5.24
Equity Share Capital 18.88 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 7.18 2.80
Diluted EPS 0.67 7.11 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 7.18 2.80
Diluted EPS 0.67 7.11 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 01:10 pm
