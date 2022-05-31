Renaissance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.94 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 283.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 75.93% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2022 down 36.86% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021.

Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2021.

Renaissance shares closed at 663.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and 32.32% over the last 12 months.