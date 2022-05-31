English
    Renaissance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.94 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 335.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 283.31 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 75.93% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2022 down 36.86% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021.

    Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2021.

    Renaissance shares closed at 663.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and 32.32% over the last 12 months.

    Renaissance Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations335.94483.36283.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations335.94483.36283.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials226.88241.45213.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.4132.7217.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.61128.737.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6311.976.89
    Depreciation3.092.963.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.3139.0528.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2426.486.64
    Other Income0.240.430.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.4726.916.73
    Interest3.383.242.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.0923.674.25
    Exceptional Items0.07-0.010.10
    P/L Before Tax0.1623.664.35
    Tax-1.1010.24-0.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.2613.415.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.2613.415.24
    Equity Share Capital18.8818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.687.182.80
    Diluted EPS0.677.112.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.687.182.80
    Diluted EPS0.677.112.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 01:10 pm
