Renaissance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.31 crore, up 26.92% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 283.31 crore in March 2021 up 26.92% from Rs. 223.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021 down 57.76% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021 down 52.84% from Rs. 22.03 crore in March 2020.

Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.64 in March 2020.

Renaissance shares closed at 501.10 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.49% returns over the last 6 months and 146.67% over the last 12 months.

Renaissance Global
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations283.31434.96223.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations283.31434.96223.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials213.20215.71142.11
Purchase of Traded Goods17.1523.5613.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.41128.346.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.898.6910.35
Depreciation3.662.723.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.3538.2729.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6417.6817.89
Other Income0.090.850.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.7318.5218.52
Interest2.482.731.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.2515.7916.68
Exceptional Items0.10-0.06-3.47
P/L Before Tax4.3515.7313.22
Tax-0.896.020.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.249.7112.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.249.7112.41
Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.805.206.64
Diluted EPS2.775.206.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.805.206.64
Diluted EPS2.775.206.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Renaissance #Renaissance Global #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

