Renaissance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.31 crore, up 26.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.31 crore in March 2021 up 26.92% from Rs. 223.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021 down 57.76% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021 down 52.84% from Rs. 22.03 crore in March 2020.

Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.64 in March 2020.

Renaissance shares closed at 501.10 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.49% returns over the last 6 months and 146.67% over the last 12 months.