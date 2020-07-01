App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:52 AM IST

Renaissance Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 223.21 crore, down 20.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.21 crore in March 2020 down 20.64% from Rs. 281.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2020 up 189.44% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.03 crore in March 2020 up 133.86% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2019.

Renaissance EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2019.

Renaissance shares closed at 226.60 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.84% returns over the last 6 months and -19.69% over the last 12 months.

Renaissance Global
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations223.21444.71281.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations223.21444.71281.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials142.11214.40184.99
Purchase of Traded Goods13.2628.1768.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.81149.18-30.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.359.148.70
Depreciation3.512.742.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.2931.9239.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.899.156.71
Other Income0.630.260.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.529.427.04
Interest1.833.132.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.686.294.45
Exceptional Items-3.47-0.030.70
P/L Before Tax13.226.255.15
Tax0.810.870.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.415.394.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.415.394.29
Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.642.902.80
Diluted EPS6.642.902.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.642.882.30
Diluted EPS6.642.882.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am

tags #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Renaissance #Renaissance Global #Results

