Renaissance Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 223.21 crore, down 20.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.21 crore in March 2020 down 20.64% from Rs. 281.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2020 up 189.44% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.03 crore in March 2020 up 133.86% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2019.

Renaissance EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2019.

Renaissance shares closed at 226.60 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.84% returns over the last 6 months and -19.69% over the last 12 months.