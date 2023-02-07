 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Renaissance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.81 crore, down 9.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:Net Sales at Rs 437.81 crore in December 2022 down 9.42% from Rs. 483.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2022 down 13.82% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 29.87 crore in December 2021.
Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.18 in December 2021. Renaissance shares closed at 100.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.57% returns over the last 6 months and -51.04% over the last 12 months.
Renaissance Global
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations437.81334.33483.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations437.81334.33483.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials189.57305.06241.45
Purchase of Traded Goods28.8234.1732.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks133.96-90.56128.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.2712.6011.97
Depreciation3.082.992.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.3754.1939.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7515.8926.48
Other Income0.390.510.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1416.3926.91
Interest5.524.653.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.6211.7423.67
Exceptional Items-----0.01
P/L Before Tax14.6211.7423.66
Tax3.063.0510.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.568.6913.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.568.6913.41
Equity Share Capital18.8818.8818.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.230.927.18
Diluted EPS1.210.927.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.230.927.18
Diluted EPS1.210.927.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Renaissance #Renaissance Global #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 11:22 am