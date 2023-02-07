Renaissance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.81 crore, down 9.42% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 437.81 334.33 483.36 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 437.81 334.33 483.36 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 189.57 305.06 241.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 28.82 34.17 32.72 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 133.96 -90.56 128.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.27 12.60 11.97 Depreciation 3.08 2.99 2.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 50.37 54.19 39.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.75 15.89 26.48 Other Income 0.39 0.51 0.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.14 16.39 26.91 Interest 5.52 4.65 3.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.62 11.74 23.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.01 P/L Before Tax 14.62 11.74 23.66 Tax 3.06 3.05 10.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.56 8.69 13.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.56 8.69 13.41 Equity Share Capital 18.88 18.88 18.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.23 0.92 7.18 Diluted EPS 1.21 0.92 7.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.23 0.92 7.18 Diluted EPS 1.21 0.92 7.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited