Renaissance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.81 crore, down 9.42% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:Net Sales at Rs 437.81 crore in December 2022 down 9.42% from Rs. 483.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2022 down 13.82% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 29.87 crore in December 2021.
Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.18 in December 2021.
|Renaissance shares closed at 100.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.57% returns over the last 6 months and -51.04% over the last 12 months.
|Renaissance Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|437.81
|334.33
|483.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|437.81
|334.33
|483.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|189.57
|305.06
|241.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.82
|34.17
|32.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|133.96
|-90.56
|128.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.27
|12.60
|11.97
|Depreciation
|3.08
|2.99
|2.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.37
|54.19
|39.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.75
|15.89
|26.48
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.51
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.14
|16.39
|26.91
|Interest
|5.52
|4.65
|3.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.62
|11.74
|23.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|14.62
|11.74
|23.66
|Tax
|3.06
|3.05
|10.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.56
|8.69
|13.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.56
|8.69
|13.41
|Equity Share Capital
|18.88
|18.88
|18.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.23
|0.92
|7.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.21
|0.92
|7.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.23
|0.92
|7.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.21
|0.92
|7.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited