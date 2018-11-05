Renaissance Jew Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 335.76 crore, up 23.57% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 335.76 crore in September 2018 up 23.57% from Rs. 271.72 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in September 2018 up 68.49% from Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.89 crore in September 2018 up 48.11% from Rs. 17.48 crore in September 2017.

Renaissance Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.25 in September 2017.

Renaissance Jew shares closed at 309.20 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.72% returns over the last 6 months and 77.50% over the last 12 months.