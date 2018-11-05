Renaissance Jew Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 596.94 crore, Up 55.66% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 596.94 456.25 383.49 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 596.94 456.25 383.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 590.86 304.23 334.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 404.88 59.00 30.49 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -520.54 17.60 -61.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.61 18.87 19.56 Depreciation 3.47 2.84 3.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 61.72 37.04 34.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.94 16.66 22.79 Other Income -0.46 1.06 0.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.48 17.72 23.49 Interest 7.13 2.56 3.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.35 15.17 19.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 24.35 15.17 19.96 Tax 2.40 3.47 3.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.95 11.69 16.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.95 11.69 16.93 Minority Interest -0.47 -0.11 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.49 11.58 16.93 Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.63 6.27 9.06 Diluted EPS 11.63 6.27 9.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.63 6.27 9.06 Diluted EPS 11.63 6.27 9.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited