 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Renaissance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 440.19 crore, down 7.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 440.19 crore in September 2022 down 7.74% from Rs. 477.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 44.47% from Rs. 27.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.86 crore in September 2022 down 29.68% from Rs. 53.84 crore in September 2021.

Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.95 in September 2021.

Renaissance shares closed at 97.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.43% returns over the last 6 months and -48.73% over the last 12 months.

Renaissance Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 440.19 573.77 477.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 440.19 573.77 477.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 347.17 239.36 343.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 105.05 179.84 102.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -161.55 14.65 -117.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.56 27.54 24.63
Depreciation 8.56 7.85 9.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.59 72.02 70.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.81 32.51 43.68
Other Income 1.49 1.64 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.30 34.15 44.47
Interest 10.41 8.37 7.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.89 25.78 37.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.89 25.78 37.03
Tax 3.35 1.56 8.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.54 24.23 28.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.54 24.23 28.29
Minority Interest -0.03 0.01 -0.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.51 24.24 27.93
Equity Share Capital 18.88 18.88 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 2.57 14.95
Diluted EPS 1.63 2.55 15.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 2.57 14.95
Diluted EPS 1.63 2.55 15.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Renaissance #Renaissance Global #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.