English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Renaissance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 440.19 crore, down 7.74% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 440.19 crore in September 2022 down 7.74% from Rs. 477.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 44.47% from Rs. 27.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.86 crore in September 2022 down 29.68% from Rs. 53.84 crore in September 2021.

    Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.95 in September 2021.

    Close

    Renaissance shares closed at 97.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.43% returns over the last 6 months and -48.73% over the last 12 months.

    Renaissance Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations440.19573.77477.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations440.19573.77477.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials347.17239.36343.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.05179.84102.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-161.5514.65-117.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5627.5424.63
    Depreciation8.567.859.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.5972.0270.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8132.5143.68
    Other Income1.491.640.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.3034.1544.47
    Interest10.418.377.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.8925.7837.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.8925.7837.03
    Tax3.351.568.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5424.2328.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5424.2328.29
    Minority Interest-0.030.01-0.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.5124.2427.93
    Equity Share Capital18.8818.8818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.642.5714.95
    Diluted EPS1.632.5515.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.642.5714.95
    Diluted EPS1.632.5515.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Renaissance #Renaissance Global #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am