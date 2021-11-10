Renaissance Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 477.10 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.10 crore in September 2021 down 8.75% from Rs. 522.87 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.93 crore in September 2021 up 42.71% from Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.84 crore in September 2021 up 21.75% from Rs. 44.22 crore in September 2020.

Renaissance EPS has increased to Rs. 14.95 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.47 in September 2020.

Renaissance shares closed at 962.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 141.56% returns over the last 6 months and 307.94% over the last 12 months.