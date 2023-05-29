English
    Renaissance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 499.45 crore, down 5.64% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 499.45 crore in March 2023 down 5.64% from Rs. 529.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2023 down 6.71% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.08 crore in March 2023 up 3.39% from Rs. 36.83 crore in March 2022.

    Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.30 in March 2022.

    Renaissance shares closed at 85.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.

    Renaissance Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations499.45723.91529.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations499.45723.91529.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials194.17212.81234.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods144.87113.62139.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.01217.6833.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.0026.5425.06
    Depreciation7.827.808.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.26104.2166.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3341.2521.78
    Other Income1.921.067.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.2642.3128.80
    Interest11.7610.717.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.5031.6020.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.5031.6020.92
    Tax-1.243.29-0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.7328.3121.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.00-0.500.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.7327.8121.43
    Minority Interest---0.82-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.7326.9921.15
    Equity Share Capital18.8818.8818.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.8611.30
    Diluted EPS2.132.8411.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.8611.30
    Diluted EPS2.132.8411.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am