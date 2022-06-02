 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Renaissance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 529.28 crore, down 9.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 529.28 crore in March 2022 down 9.2% from Rs. 582.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.83 crore in March 2022 up 7.91% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.

Renaissance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2021.

Renaissance shares closed at 701.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.02% returns over the last 6 months and 39.93% over the last 12 months.

Renaissance Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 529.28 773.93 582.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 529.28 773.93 582.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 234.76 267.75 389.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 139.61 148.02 73.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.17 181.94 17.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.06 24.99 19.27
Depreciation 8.03 10.07 8.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.86 83.77 50.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.78 57.39 24.13
Other Income 7.01 1.01 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.80 58.40 25.46
Interest 7.88 7.87 5.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.92 50.53 19.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.92 50.53 19.57
Tax -0.44 17.53 3.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.35 33.00 15.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.07 -0.02 -0.08
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.43 32.98 15.60
Minority Interest -0.28 0.31 -0.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.15 33.29 15.18
Equity Share Capital 18.88 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.30 17.82 8.13
Diluted EPS 11.21 17.35 8.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.30 17.82 8.13
Diluted EPS 11.21 17.35 8.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Renaissance #Renaissance Global #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.