English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Renaissance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 529.28 crore, down 9.2% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 529.28 crore in March 2022 down 9.2% from Rs. 582.91 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.83 crore in March 2022 up 7.91% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.

    Renaissance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2021.

    Close

    Renaissance shares closed at 701.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.02% returns over the last 6 months and 39.93% over the last 12 months.

    Renaissance Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations529.28773.93582.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations529.28773.93582.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials234.76267.75389.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods139.61148.0273.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.17181.9417.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.0624.9919.27
    Depreciation8.0310.078.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.8683.7750.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7857.3924.13
    Other Income7.011.011.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8058.4025.46
    Interest7.887.875.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.9250.5319.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.9250.5319.57
    Tax-0.4417.533.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.3533.0015.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.07-0.02-0.08
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.4332.9815.60
    Minority Interest-0.280.31-0.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.1533.2915.18
    Equity Share Capital18.8818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3017.828.13
    Diluted EPS11.2117.358.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3017.828.13
    Diluted EPS11.2117.358.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Renaissance #Renaissance Global #Results
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.