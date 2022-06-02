Renaissance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 529.28 crore, down 9.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 529.28 crore in March 2022 down 9.2% from Rs. 582.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.83 crore in March 2022 up 7.91% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.

Renaissance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2021.

Renaissance shares closed at 701.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.02% returns over the last 6 months and 39.93% over the last 12 months.