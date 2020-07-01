Renaissance Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 447.85 crore, down 35.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 447.85 crore in March 2020 down 35.71% from Rs. 696.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020 down 58.37% from Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2020 up 35.92% from Rs. 19.07 crore in March 2019.

Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.85 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.28 in March 2019.

Renaissance shares closed at 226.60 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.84% returns over the last 6 months and -19.69% over the last 12 months.