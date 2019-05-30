Renaissance Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 696.57 crore, up 55.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.57 crore in March 2019 up 55.28% from Rs. 448.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2019 up 53.05% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.07 crore in March 2019 up 36.7% from Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2018.

Renaissance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.56 in March 2018.

Renaissance shares closed at 291.60 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.24% returns over the last 6 months and -4.85% over the last 12 months.