    Renaissance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 473.18 crore, down 17.53% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 473.18 crore in June 2023 down 17.53% from Rs. 573.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2023 down 41.39% from Rs. 24.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.73 crore in June 2023 down 12.55% from Rs. 42.00 crore in June 2022.

    Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

    Renaissance shares closed at 99.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.

    Renaissance Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations473.18499.45573.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations473.18499.45573.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials288.69194.17239.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods55.25144.87179.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.08-1.0114.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9831.0027.54
    Depreciation7.457.827.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.7194.2672.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1928.3332.51
    Other Income3.091.921.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2830.2634.15
    Interest11.4711.768.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.8118.5025.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.8118.5025.78
    Tax3.60-1.241.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2119.7324.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2119.7324.23
    Minority Interest-0.01--0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.2119.7324.24
    Equity Share Capital18.8818.8818.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.512.152.57
    Diluted EPS1.502.132.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.512.152.57
    Diluted EPS1.502.132.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

