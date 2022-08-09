 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Renaissance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.77 crore, up 40.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 573.77 crore in June 2022 up 40.12% from Rs. 409.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.24 crore in June 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.00 crore in June 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2021.

Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.52 in June 2021.

Renaissance shares closed at 120.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.64% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.

Renaissance Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 573.77 529.28 409.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 573.77 529.28 409.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.36 234.76 323.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 179.84 139.61 68.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.65 33.17 -103.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.54 25.06 26.01
Depreciation 7.85 8.03 7.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.02 66.86 64.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.51 21.78 23.65
Other Income 1.64 7.01 10.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.15 28.80 33.75
Interest 8.37 7.88 5.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.78 20.92 27.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.78 20.92 27.99
Tax 1.56 -0.44 4.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.23 21.35 23.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.07 -0.06
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.23 21.43 23.75
Minority Interest 0.01 -0.28 -0.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.24 21.15 23.40
Equity Share Capital 18.88 18.88 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 11.30 12.52
Diluted EPS 2.55 11.21 12.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 11.30 12.52
Diluted EPS 2.55 11.21 12.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
