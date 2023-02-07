Renaissance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore in December 2022 down 6.46% from Rs. 773.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2022 down 18.92% from Rs. 33.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2022 down 26.81% from Rs. 68.47 crore in December 2021.