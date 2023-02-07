 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Renaissance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore in December 2022 down 6.46% from Rs. 773.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2022 down 18.92% from Rs. 33.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2022 down 26.81% from Rs. 68.47 crore in December 2021.

Renaissance Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 723.91 440.19 773.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 723.91 440.19 773.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 212.81 347.17 267.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 113.62 105.05 148.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 217.68 -161.55 181.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.54 28.56 24.99
Depreciation 7.80 8.56 10.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.21 84.59 83.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.25 27.81 57.39
Other Income 1.06 1.49 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.31 29.30 58.40
Interest 10.71 10.41 7.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.60 18.89 50.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.60 18.89 50.53
Tax 3.29 3.35 17.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.31 15.54 33.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.50 -- -0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.81 15.54 32.98
Minority Interest -0.82 -0.03 0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.99 15.51 33.29
Equity Share Capital 18.88 18.88 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.86 1.64 17.82
Diluted EPS 2.84 1.63 17.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.86 1.64 17.82
Diluted EPS 2.84 1.63 17.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited